Machado went 2-for-2 with two home runs, five RBI, three runs and three walks in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Phillies.

Machado homered in each of his first two at-bats Sunday to give the Padres an early 5-0 lead, and he reached base safely in each of his five plate appearances. The multi-hit performance was his first since June 25, and the 28-year-old has now recorded hits in each of his last four games. During his hit streak, he's gone 5-for-11 with three home runs, seven RBI, seven runs and a stolen base.