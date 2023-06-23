Machado went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Giants. He also scored two runs.

Machado launched a three-run shot in the top of the third to give the Padres a commanding 6-0 lead and came around to score a second time in the fifth after opening the inning with a leadoff double. The third baseman raised his average to .258 with the performance and has now recorded two hits in each of his last two games. He's also hitting a .312 this month to go along with four homers, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored after batting just .233 in May with one homer.