Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in an 8-3 loss to San Francisco.
Machado put the Padres on the board in the fourth inning with his 398-foot shot to left field. It was his second homer of the campaign, but he doesn't have any other hits among his 14 at-bats. Machado has logged all four of his starts this season at DH as he continues to recover from offseason elbow surgery.
More News
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Swats clutch homer in Seoul•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Will DH in South Korea series•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: To resume throwing Sunday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Set for spring debut•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Will DH in spring games soon•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: On track entering spring training•