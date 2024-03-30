Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in an 8-3 loss to San Francisco.

Machado put the Padres on the board in the fourth inning with his 398-foot shot to left field. It was his second homer of the campaign, but he doesn't have any other hits among his 14 at-bats. Machado has logged all four of his starts this season at DH as he continues to recover from offseason elbow surgery.