Machado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Machado has missed a few games lately and has largely been limited to serving as the designated hitter in September due to an elbow injury, and he'll take a seat after the Padres' eight-game win streak was snapped Saturday. Xander Bogaerts will rest his legs as San Diego's designated hitter while Ha-Seong Kim works as shortstop.