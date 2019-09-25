Padres' Manny Machado: Out of lineup Wednesday
Machado is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Machado will be out of the lineup for the second time in three games as the Padres look to evaluate their roster for next season. Ty France is starting at third base Wednesday in Machado's stead.
More News
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Not starting Sunday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Earns fifth 30-homer season•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Undergoes treatment on arm•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Pinch hits for first time in career•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Heads to bench amid slump•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...