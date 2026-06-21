Padres' Manny Machado: Piles up five RBI on Saturday

Machado went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

Machado matched a season high in RBI on Saturday, also tallying his 15th career game with at least five RBI. The 33-year-old third baseman is having a down year across the board in 2026, so fantasy managers are hoping Saturday's effort jump-starts his campaign. Through 306 plate appearances, Machado is slashing a weak .178/.256/.367 with 13 homers, 12 doubles, 41 RBI and 34 runs scored.