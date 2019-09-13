Padres' Manny Machado: Pinch hits for first time in career

Machado was hit by a pitch, driving in a run in his lone plate appearance in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Incredibly, Machado's entrance as a pinch hitter marked the first time in 1,068 career games that he came off the bench for a plate appearance. He was hit on the helmet by Rowan Wick's fifth pitch, pushing across the Padres' only run of the game. Machado has struggled to start September, hitting only .162 with one homer in 37 at-bats, but he is likely to resume his regular starting duties Friday.