Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Machado notched his 37th RBI of the season following an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning that scored Tommy Pham, but he would remain silent the rest of the way. The star third baseman has hit safely in nine of the Padres' last 12 games, though, and he has racked up two homers, nine RBI and a .846 OPS during that stretch.