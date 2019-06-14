Padres' Manny Machado: Pounds pair of homers in Colorado

Machado went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in a loss to Colorado on Thursday.

Machado's first hit was an RBI single in the first inning, and he followed with solo home runs in the fifth and ninth. He had been mired in a 2-for-18 slump, so Thursday's three-hit game was undoubtedly a welcome sign. Even with the big performance, Machado's first campaign in San Diego has thus far been a mild disappointment, as his season slash line now sits at .247/.333/.425.