Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday.

San Diego managed only three hits in the contest, with Machado's fourth-inning solo blast accounting for the team's only run. The All-Star third baseman had his string of eight straight multi-hit contests snapped in the loss, but he did extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Machado was named the NL Player of the Week last week as a result of slashing .429/.448/.821 with two homers and 10 RBI over six contests.