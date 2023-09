Machado went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Machado's third hit of the game was a two-run single in the 10th inning to give the Padres some breathing room. He's gone 10-for-17 with seven RBI over his last four games, but he's also rested regularly while nursing an elbow injury in September. Machado has a .258/.320/.465 slash line with 30 home runs, 91 RBI, 75 runs scored and three stolen bases over 137 contests this year.