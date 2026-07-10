Padres' Manny Machado: Provides lone run in loss

Machado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Machado missed Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his foot Tuesday, but he looks no worse for wear now. The third baseman accounted for the Padres' lone run and two of their three hits in Thursday's loss. For the season, he's batting .193 with a .701 OPS, 19 homers, 52 RBI, 45 runs scored, 16 doubles and two stolen bases over 90 contests. Machado has trended up slightly of late, hitting .257 (18-for-70) with seven homers, 17 RBI and a 15:20 BB:K over his last 20 games.