Machado went 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-5 win over the Brewers.

Machado has multiple hits in four of his last five games, going 10-for-21 in that span. The third baseman was batting just .240 at the start of June, but he's up to .263 with a .704 OPS, seven home runs, five stolen bases, 37 RBI and 32 runs scored across 72 contests this season. While his power production is at a career low, the 31-year-old shouldn't be ruled out of making a surge over the second half of the campaign.