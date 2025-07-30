Machado went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Machado came up short of a multi-hit effort for the first time in seven games, but his one knock was a big one to provide the last runs of the contest in the seventh inning. During the hot stretch, the third baseman has gone 16-for-29 (.552) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI. Machado has reached the 20-homer mark for the 10th straight full-length season and has added a .301/.361/.511 slash line, 69 RBI, 64 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 108 games this season. His production so far gives him a chance to challenge for the 30-homer and 100-RBI marks by the end of the campaign.