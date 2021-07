Machado went 2-for-3 with a double, run, RBI and walk in a 4-2 win against the Rockies on Friday.

Machado reached base in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to go 7-for-his-last-12 with three multi-hit performances in his last four games. The veteran third baseman now has a 43:56 BB:K ratio, a drastic improvement on his 65:128 in his last full campaign in 2019.