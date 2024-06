Machado (hip) is not in the Padres' lineup versus the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado suffered the hip flexor strain during the fourth inning of Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels as he hustled to first base in an effort to beat out a double play. The 31-year-old is considered day-to-day, and it seems he has avoided any significant damage. Tyler Wade will start in his place at third base and bat eighth.