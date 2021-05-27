site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Manny Machado: Remains out of lineup
Machado (shoulder) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Machado entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter, but he'll be excluded from the lineup for a seventh straight contest due to a sore shoulder. Ha-Seong Kim will start at third base and bat eighth.
