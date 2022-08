Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in a loss to the Nationals on Saturday.

Machado kicked off the scoring in the contest with a solo shot in the third inning. The veteran also doubled in the seventh to notch his fourth straight multi-hit performance. Over that stretch, Machado is slashing .474/.500/1.053 with two homers, five doubles, seven runs and eight RBI.