Machado (shoulder) is not starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

His shoulder soreness will keep him out of the lineup once again, as he hasn't played since May 19. Either the injury is lingering longer than anticipated or the Padres expect Machado to return in the next couple days, because the star third baseman is approaching 10 days since the injury, yet he was not placed on the injured list. There was talk of Machado being available as a pinch hitter Tuesday, so he does appear close to ready.