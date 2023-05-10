Machado went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Twins.
Machado gave the Padres some extra insurance by swatting a three-run homer in the top of the ninth that plated Austin Nola and Jake Cronenworth to extend the lead to five runs. The 30-year-old was quiet outside of the three-run knock, striking out twice and hitting a single to right. Through 34 games, Machado is slashing .257/.306/.412 with five home runs and 17 RBI. After a slow start to the campaign, Machado has bounced back nicely, batting .368 with four home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored in his last nine appearances.