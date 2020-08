Machado went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice in a victory over the Rockies on Friday.

Machado has not only strung together a 10-game hitting streak , he has also notched multi-hit efforts in eight of those contests. Over his last four games, the 28-year-old has an absurd 1.964 OPS, going 11-for-17 with three homers and six RBI. The red-hot run has brought Machado's average to a healthy .308 on the season.