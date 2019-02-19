Padres' Manny Machado: Signs with San Diego
Machado signed with the Padres on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The Padres land one of the offseason's biggest prizes, adding a star in his prime to their growing core of young talent. Machado will see a clear downgrade in park after spending the bulk of his career in a very hitter-friendly environment in Baltimore, though his bat is strong enough to keep him an upper-tier fantasy asset. The contract is worth 10 years and $300 million, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, making it the largest free-agent deal in American professional sports history. Machado will be able to opt out after the fifth season of the deal.
