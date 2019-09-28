Play

Padres' Manny Machado: Slugs 31st homer

Machado went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Machado's game-tying blast came in the sixth inning off Diamondbacks reliever Matt Andriese. The slugger is up to 31 homers, 83 RBI and 80 runs scored while slashing .253/.332/.455 in 154 games this season.

