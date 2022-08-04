Machado went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs in Thursday's 9-1 win against the Rockies.

The big news in San Diego on Wednesday was the debut of new acquisition Juan Soto, but Machado gave a loud reminder that the team didn't lack for superstars prior to Soto's arrival. Machado hit a solo shot in the fifth inning and finished with his 29th multi-hit performance of the campaign. Perhaps the addition of Soto and Josh Bell will inspire a resurgence of Machado's bat -- the third baseman had been slashing .191/.278/.426 in 12 second-half games prior to Wednesday.