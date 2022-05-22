Machado went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 2-1 victory against San Francisco on Saturday.
Machado plated the Padres' first run with a 425-foot shot to center field in the third inning. The long ball was his first since May 5 and his eighth overall this season. During his current five-game hitting streak, Machado is batting .348 (8-for-23) with three runs, two RBI and a stolen base.
More News
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Collects three hits, stolen base•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Gets Sunday off•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Two hits, stolen base•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Supplies entire offense in win•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Belts long ball Wednesday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Clubs clutch homer in loss•