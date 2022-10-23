Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's 10-6 to the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Machado hit a 100-mph line drive off Phillies starter Bailey Falter that reached the left field bleachers to give the Padres a 1-0 lead in the first inning of Game 4. Machado has now homered in two of the past three games, and he has reached four postseason homers for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old righty also continued his streak of multi-hit performances following hitless games, which he has now accomplished in seven straight instances. Machado is slated to face starter Zack Wheeler in a must-win Game 5 -- he is 2-for-11 with two singles against Wheeler in his career.