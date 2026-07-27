Padres' Manny Machado: Stays hot with 23rd homer

Machado went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Machado got the Padres on the board with an RBI double in the fifth inning before tying the game with a two-run homer in the eighth. The veteran third baseman has stayed locked in at the plate, homering four times over his last seven games while collecting 11 hits during that stretch. Through 103 games this season, Machado is slashing .210/.296/.438 with 23 home runs, 18 doubles, 63 RBI, 53 runs scored and two stolen bases.