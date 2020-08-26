Machado went 4-for-5 with a double, triple and run scored in Tuesday's loss to Seattle.
After being named NL Player of the Week for the previous seven days Monday, Machado notched his first four-hit game of the campaign in a losing effort Tuesday. He swatted his first triple of the season in the performance and fell a homer shy of hitting for the cycle. Machado also extended his hitting streak to seven games, six of which have been multi-hit efforts. During that span, the veteran is hitting a blistering .536 (15-for-28) with three homers, nine RBI and nine runs scored.