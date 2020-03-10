Padres' Manny Machado: Struggling in Cactus League
Machado is hitting .087 (2-for-23) thus far in spring.
While one of Machado's hits is a home run, he has also struck out seven times. The Padres are counting on the third baseman to take a step forward this season after signing him to a 10-year, $300 million contract last February. Machado was a mild disappointment during his first campaign in San Diego, batting .256 with 32 home runs and 85 RBI.
