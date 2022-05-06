Machado went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in Thursday's 2-1 victory versus Miami.
The Padres managed only five hits Thursday, but they managed to pull out the win due to Machado's heroics. The slugger crushed a ball 408 feet to center in the first inning and outdid himself in the fourth with a 424-foot shot that provided the game-winning run. Machado has gone deep four times in his past five games and is up to seven homers and 20 RBI overall on the season. He leads all of MLB with 37 hits and has posted a .374/.447/.657 slash line across 114 plate appearances.
More News
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Belts long ball Wednesday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Clubs clutch homer in loss•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Swipes bag in win•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Stays hot Thursday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Racks up three hits Wednesday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Connects again for third homer•