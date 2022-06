Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 9-0 win over the Rockies.

Machado extended the Padres' lead to 3-0 with his third-inning blast off Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In his last three games, Machado is 5-for-12 with a homer, two doubles and five RBI. The third baseman continues to sport one of the best lines in baseball, hitting .332/.405/.556 with 10 homers, 37 RBI, 39 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 56 contests. He's added 16 doubles and a triple.