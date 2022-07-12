Machado went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.
Machado has homered three times in his last five games, and he's up to 15 long balls this year. He took Rockies reliever Lucas Gilbreath deep in the seventh inning Monday. Since the start of July, Machado has gone 5-for-33 (.152), and his last multi-hit effort was June 18, which was a day before he suffered an ankle injury that cost him nine games. The recent slump has dropped his slash line to .310/.385/.538 through 77 contests this year.