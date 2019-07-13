Padres' Manny Machado: Swats 21st homer

Machado went 3-for-5 with a home run and another run scored in Friday's loss to the Braves.

Machado got the Padres on the board by smacking a leadoff solo home run off Dallas Keuchel in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old also singled in the fourth, then again in the eighth to cap off a successful night at the plate. Overall this season, Machado has tallied 21 home runs, 59 RBI and 53 runs scored while batting .271/.342/.500.