Machado went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and two walks during Saturday's doubleheader against Philadelphia.

Machado's clutch 425-foot solo shot in the eighth inning of Game 1 gave San Diego a one-run lead, though the Phillies ultimately stormed back to win that contest before also taking Game 2. The long ball was the 300th of Machado's career, making him one of 11 active big-leaguers to reach that mark. The veteran third baseman has been swinging a potent stick of late, smashing eight homers and driving in 18 runs over his past 11 contests.