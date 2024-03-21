Machado went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Thursday's 15-11 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the Seoul Series.

San Diego built a big 9-2 lead by the middle of the third inning only to see Los Angeles fight back over the following frames. The Padres' lead was 12-11 in the top of the ninth when Machado tagged J.P. Feyereisen with a three-run blast to left field, sealing the outcome for his team. The homer was Machado's lone hit in seven at-bats during the two-game season-opening set, but he did draw three walks. He served as San Diego's DH in both contests as he continues to work his way back from offseason elbow surgery, though the procedure doesn't seem to have impacted his ability to swing the bat.