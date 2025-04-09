Machado went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the A's.

The third baseman took Jeffrey Springs deep in the first inning, giving Machado his first long ball of the year. He's had a strong start to the campaign overall, slashing .319/.360/.489 through 12 appearances with five doubles, five RBI, nine runs and five steals on five attempts.