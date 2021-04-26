Machado went 2-for-6 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Dodgers.

Machado played a big part in the Padres' late-innings rally, singling home the tying run in the ninth inning. He subsequently stole his fifth base of the campaign. That number already matches the amount of stolen bases Machado logged in 2019 and is one short of the six bags he stole in 2020. In addition to the steals, Machado has also slugged three home runs and driven in 10 runs while slashing .253/.359/.379.