Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win against the Pirates.

Machado made fantasy managers who roster him happy with a single and stolen base in the fourth inning, and he knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The theft was the veteran third baseman's fourth of the campaign, though it was his first since April 14. Machado has reached base safely in 10 straight games and is slashing .472/.535/.722 with two homers, seven RBI and 10 runs over that stretch.