Machado went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 victory versus Miami.

Machado used his legs to help generate San Diego's final run in the eighth inning, hitting a one-out single and stealing second base before coming home on a Donovan Solano double. The single extended Machado's hitting streak to seven games, and he has four doubles along with three RBI and a .320 batting average during that span. However, the third baseman is in the midst of a lengthy homer drought -- he's now gone 22 games since his last long ball and has just five home runs through 223 plate appearances this season.