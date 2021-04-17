Machado went 2-for-4 with two walks, two stolen bases and three runs scored Friday in a loss to the Dodgers.

Machado reached base four times in the contest and scored half of San Diego's runs, including one in the ninth inning that sent the game into extra frames. He also ran wild on the basepaths, stealing his third and fourth bases of the season. That puts him into a second-place tie across MLB on the campaign. The increased stolen-base total has no doubt been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers who roster Machado, as the third baseman last reached double-digit steals in 2018.