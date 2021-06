Machado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado started the last 18 games and will receive a breather Sunday ahead of Monday's scheduled off day. He hit well during that stretch with a 1.015 OPS, five homers, four doubles, 16 RBI and two stolen bases. Ha-Seong Kim (finger) will cover the hot corner in his absence.