Machado is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks.

Machado started all 16 games to begin the season but will receive the day off Sunday with Zack Greinke on the mound for Arizona. The All-Star third baseman has a .246/.348/.474 slash line with four home runs through 66 plate appearances. Luis Urias will start at third base and bat eighth for the Padres in his stead.