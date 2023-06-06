Machado went 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs in Monday's 5-0 win against the Cubs.

Machado entered the game having gone just 1-for-11 since returning from the injured list Friday, but he was able to collect a trio of base knocks that led to three of San Diego's five runs. It has his fourth three-hit performance of the season, though the third baseman has struggled as a whole with a .234/.285/.368 slash line. The most glaring missing component of his season has been power -- Machado has gone deep just once over his past 17 contests and only five times overall after totaling 60 long balls across the previous two campaigns.