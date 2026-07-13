Padres' Manny Machado: Tallies three hits in win

Machado went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over Toronto.

Machado collected three singles, with his RBI knock in the eighth frame tying the game at 4-4. Jase Bowen entered as a pinch runner for Machado and later scored the game-winning run in the inning. The 34-year-old will head into the All-Star break swinging a hot bat, slashing .291/.381/.500 with five homers, 12 RBI, eight runs and a stolen base over his past 15 contests. Overall, he's hitting .203/.290/.418 with 19 homers, 55 RBI, 46 runs and two stolen bases across 93 appearances this season.