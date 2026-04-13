Machado went 1-for-1 with two RBI and two walks in Sunday's 7-2 win over Colorado.

Machado opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning before later delivering an opposite-field single in the fifth frame for his second RBI of the day. After a slow start to the season, the star third baseman has been a run-producing force of late, recording two RBI in each of his past two games and driving in nine runs over his past seven contests.