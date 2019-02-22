Padres' Manny Machado: To play third base for San Diego
Machado has agreed to play third base for the Padres, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
After making only 16 starts at third base a season ago for the Dodgers, Machado will move back to the hot corner for the 2019 campaign and beyond, per Heyman. He spent the majority of 2018 at shortstop, and although he put together quite a highlight reel there, his transition back to third base will work in San Diego's favor, especially if their No. 1 prospect, Fernando Tatis Jr., surfaces in the big leagues in the near future.
