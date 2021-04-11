Machado was ejected from Saturday's win against Texas in the eighth inning. He went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI prior to his departure.

Machado came up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, working a 3-0 count before ultimately whiffing on a called third strike. His displeasure with the call led to his ejection, but it didn't affect the outcome of the game. Machado is unlikely to face further discipline, so the only impact for fantasy managers who roster him is the missed opportunity on the bases-loaded strikeout.