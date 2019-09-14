Padres' Manny Machado: Undergoes treatment on arm

Machado received treatment on his left arm Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado was hit by a curveball in a pinch-hit appearance Thursday. The process he underwent Friday included receiving electrical impulses to stimulate blood flow and promote healing. Despite the treatment, Machado is playing third base and batting third Saturday and is not expected to miss any time.

