Padres' Manny Machado: Up to 11 homers

Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday in a loss to Philadelphia.

Machado struck out twice in the contest, but he also provided half of the Padres' runs with a two-run blast in the seventh inning. The star third baseman began the campaign very slowly in terms of long balls, batting .198 with just two home runs over his first 25 games. However, Machado has picked up the pace in the power department since then, going deep nine times across his subsequent 34 contests. He's otherwise still looking for his swing, though; during that 34-game span, Machado is batting just .157, and his .174 overall batting average on the season is the second-worst mark among qualified MLB hitters.