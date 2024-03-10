Padres manager Mike Shildt said Saturday that it's a "pretty safe" bet that Machado (elbow) will be the team's designated hitter during their March 20-21 series in South Korea against the Dodgers, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado has yet to play third base in a spring training game and recently took a little break from throwing due to some soreness with his surgically repaired right elbow. He will resume throwing Sunday and go through drills at the hot corner, but it's unclear as to when he'll be allowed to play third base in a game. Matthew Batten, Graham Pauley or Eguy Rosario are options to handle third in South Korea and it's possible they'll be needed for the Padres' domestic opener on March 28, as well, if Machado isn't ready to play the field yet.